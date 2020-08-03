Donnie Wendell Madden Sr., 67, of New Bern, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 820 Cypress Street, New Bern followed by the interment. The service can be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Guion Madden of the home; one daughter, Cordelia A. Ward, New Bern; four sons, Donnie W. Madden Jr. of Stockling, Ga., Allen Moore, Bridgeton, Shawn S. Madden, Locust Grove, Ga. and Wallace Madden, New Bern; one sister, Sandra Evans, New Bern; five brothers, Charles Mason, Ernest Mason, Donald Mason and Terry Godette, all of New Bern, Willie Frank Manson of Atlanta, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



