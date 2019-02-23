HAVELOCK - Donza Lee George Sr., 81, of 150 George Road, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Craven Corner M.B. Church, 1050 Adams Creek Road, Havelock. The interment will follow at the George Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Johnson George of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
