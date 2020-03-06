Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Owens Lee. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Graveside service 11:00 AM Joshua Rowe Cemetery corner of Walker Rd. & Walls Mill Rd Aurora , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dora Owens Lee, age 83, of Aurora, NC, passed away on March 4, 2020.

Dora, also known as Dean, was born January 23, 1937, in Columbia, North Carolina to Roy and Maudie Owens. After graduating high school, she moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where she met her husband of 43 years, Robert Lee Sr. of Grantsboro, NC. The two moved to Aurora, NC where they operated the Aurora Texaco station. Later, they owned and operated Robert L. Lee Trucking, hauling seafood along the eastern seaboard for the next 25 years. As a young couple, they enjoyed boating and traveling together.

Dora has always been an avid crafter; including painting, knitting, and beading. After her husband's passing in 2003, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time at the Pamlico County Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah O. Lee of Starkville, Mississippi, and her son, Robert Lee Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Aurora, NC. Dora was also the proud Mema to two grandchildren, granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lee Watson and her husband, Aaron, of New Bern, NC and grandson, Harrison, of Lake Worth, Florida.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Joshua Rowe Cemetery at the corner of Walker Rd. & Walls Mill Rd., Aurora, NC.

The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at the home and any other times prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico County Senior Center, PO Box 184, Alliance, NC 28509.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

