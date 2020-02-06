HAVELOCK - Doretha Martin, 84, of 225 Fisher Town Road, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the mortuary.
Her funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd. Havelock. The interment will follow at the Martin Family Cemetery, Fisher Town Road.
She is survived by her husband, Casezell Martin, of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020