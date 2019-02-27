DOVER - Doretha Moore Heath, 74, of 2170 Biddle Road, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Piney Grove FWB Church, 335 Riverside Road, Grifton. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-3133
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019