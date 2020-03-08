Doris Bennett Krauss, 87, of Reelsboro passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at home.

A lifetime resident of Reelsboro, she is a member of Reelsboro Methodist Church where she formerly served as the treasurer. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, the Pamlico Democratic Women and the VFW Women's Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie and Sydney Bennett; her sister, Mary Catherine Harper Holland; and her husband, John Krauss.

She is survived by sons, Michael (Kathryn) Krauss and James (Michelle) Krauss; grandchildren, Kimberly Caitlyn Krauss (Japeth) Whealton, Michael James Krauss and Trey (Gretchen) Willis; sister-in-law, Bert Krauss; nieces, Meredith (Jerry) Lee and Cynthia Yancey; nephew, Clem (Martha) Harper Jr. and sons, Eric, Will and Reid.

Her funeral will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Roach officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Sandhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Reelsboro Methodist Church, 51 Holland Dr., New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



