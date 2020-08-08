Doris Gibbs Hicks, 82, of 5500 Maple Cluster Court, Virginia Beach, Va., a native of the Riverdale Community of New Bern died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence

The family will receive friends at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church St, Norfolk, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Service will be held noon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 5641 Herbert Moore Road, Virginia Beach, Va.

She is survived by one brother Zeb E. Gibbs Jr., two daughters, Bonnie H. Fisher and Lamond D. Cox, five sons, Charles R. Hicks, Calvin Hicks, Ronnie Hicks, Darnell Hicks , Bernie M. Hicks; 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Local announcement by Oscar's Mortuary.



