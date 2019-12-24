Doris Ireland Price Paul, 96, of Grantsboro passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

She was a life-long member of New Bethlehem FWB Church and a member of the ladies' auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Harry Sterling Price and Monnie Paul; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille & Howard Peele, Mary & Herb Willis, Ellen & Julius Dees and Lois Calderaro.

She is survived by her four sons, Rodney Price and wife, Geraldine, Gerald Price and wife, Phyllis, Greggory Price and wife, Myra Jane, and Brad Price and wife, Teresa; brother-in-law, Mike Calderaro; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Boyd officiating. Interment will follow immediately in New Bethlehem FWB Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to New Bethlehem FWB Church, c/o Scotty Whitford, 1903 Scott Store Rd., Grantsboro, NC 28529.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

