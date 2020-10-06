Doris Jane Lord, 51, of Vanceboro, died Sept. 29, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Harry James Lord II of the home; sons, Christopher Michael Lord of New Bern, Matthew Aaron Lord of Vanceboro, and Nathaniel Thomas Lord of Vanceboro; brothers, Donald Coombs of New Bern and Larry Coombs and of New Bern; sisters, Joanne Tripp of Bridgeton and Cathy Swindell of Newport; one granddaughter.

Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



