Doris Lorraine Forsythe Moser peacefully died on March 2 in Yamhill, Oregon. She had been living with her daughter Kelly since November of 2018. Mom was born in Hagerstown, Maryland on October 15, 1926 to Frederick and Cecelia Forsythe. She grew up in Hagerstown and worked as a telephone operator. She married Lynford Moser in 1946 after he returned from World War II where he served in the Navy. They were married for almost 51 years when he died in 1997. When her children were born, she stopped working to be a stay-at-home Mom.

In all things she was, first and foremost, a mother. Lunch and supper were always at home. She managed the affairs of her household efficiently and economically. After her children grew, she became involved with the Red Cross and for ten years coordinated the Bloodmobile drives in Washington County. When she first started there were less than 40 per year in the county. When she handed it over to others after those ten years, there were more than 150. She was an efficient networker and often drove around getting the refreshments for the donors. She was an avid bowler. For years she delivered the morning newspaper at Washington County Hospital, a position she inherited from her daughter. She was a member of St. Andrews and then John Wesley United Methodist Churches. She moved to New Bern, North Carolina in 2003 to be closer to her son. In New Bern, she was one of the original residents of McCarthy Court and stayed there until her health dictated assisted living at Croatan Village. In New Bern she became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She talked to everyone and made no distinction to social, economic, or racial barriers. Her caregivers loved her because she cared about them and knew all about their families. She believed that everyone had worth and all were worthy of her attention.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly, of Yamhill, Oregon, her son, Rick (Rachel) of New Bern, three grandsons, Benjamin (Andi), Zachary (Kate), and Timothy, and one great-grandson, Simon. Mom was fully alert and the queen of her domain which included Emma and Bella, Kelly's dogs.

We will meet at Rest Haven cemetery on April 26 to bury her ashes and then proceed to a place yet to be identified for a long dinner. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, you can do so to your local Red Cross chapter or your local Hospice organization.

