Dorothea Seabrook
NEW BERN - Dorothea Seabrook, 69, died Sept., 11, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oscar Memorial Grounds, New Bern.
Survivors include son, Tyrone McCray of New Bern; daughters, Melody Walker of Raleigh, Harmony McCray Joubert of Burtonsville, Maryland, Joy McCray Medley; sister, Patricia Seabrook; brothers, Frank Richard Seabrook of Pennsylvania, William Seabrook of Charlotte, Daniel Seabrook, Michael Seabrook, Marvin Seabrook, Brian Christopher Seabrook, Roy Seabrook, Anthony Seabrook.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.

Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
