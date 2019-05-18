Dorothy Ann Roberts Moore, 78, of Grantsboro, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She is a member of New Bethlehem FWB Church where she served in the nursery. She loved her animals especially cats. Her passion was her family and friends, whom she kept in contact with often.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Arthie Roberts; infant daughter, Wendy Sue Moore; two brothers, Harold Roberts & C. Earl Roberts; and sister, Myrna "Boots" Joy Jones.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Albert K. "Rusty" Moore; sons, Albert K. "Toby" Moore Jr. and wife, Alesia and Kirby Moore and wife, Lori; grandsons, Joseph "Joey" Alan Moore and Kenneth "Ken" E. Moore; and two cousins, Irene Griffin and Peggy Lee.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21st at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ashley Trogdon officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Greenleaf Memorial Park.

Her family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

