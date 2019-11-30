Dorothy Bell King, 84, of New Bern died Wednesday November 27, 2019..
The family will receive friends at the home of Sharlene Chapman E-51 Craven Terrace New Bern. Viewing hours are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 11:00 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at West Street Christian Church 721 West St. New Bern. Burial will follow in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019