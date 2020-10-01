Dorothy Elizabeth Lee Williams, 89, of New Bern, born August 13, 1931, entered into her Eternal Home on September 30, 2020

Daughter of Willie D. Lee, Sr. and Sadie C. Lee of New Bern, she was united in marriage to Thomas C. Williams, Sr. on December 7, 1950.

She was a long-standing member of New Life Church.

Dorothy (Miss Lib) enjoyed being a homemaker and made a wonderful home for their four children. She took loving pride in her intricate needlepoint and cross stitch. She loved watching God's beauties at her bird feeders, while sitting under her beloved pecan tree. Her quiet time was spent listening to gospel music and enjoying her rocking chair. Above all, her greatest enjoyment was having her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren stop in to sit and visit; along with many friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children; Judy Lewis, Thomas C. "Buddy" Williams, Jr. (Nancy), Jodie Waller(Hubert), Sandra Gulliver (Keith), grandchildren; Jeremy Lewis, Jordan Lewis (Christine), Jo Lea Myles(Marcus), Aaron Williams (Anna), Tyler Williams, Joshua Waller (Jamie), Caleb Waller (Sarah), Adam Gulliver (Lindsey) and Ross Gulliver (Jen), seventeen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law; Ray Williams (Wanda), Bobby Williams (Cathy) and sisters-in-law Frances Lee and Carolyn Lee.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; Willie and Sadie Lee, her husband Thomas C. Williams, Sr(2017), brothers; Willkie D. Lee, Jr, Harvey D. Lee, James R. Lee, son-in-law Joe Lewis and sister-in-law Sue Fergason.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00pm in Greenleaf Memorial Park, Lakeside Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



