Dorothy Field, 91, of New Bern, died on Oct. 18, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Randy and Greg Snearly.

A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 23, at Greenleaf Memorial Park at the Lakeside Chapel.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home.



