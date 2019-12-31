Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy G. Dickinson. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy G. Dickinson, 94, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was reunited with her husband, Charles F. Dickinson, Sr., to whom she was married for seventy years. She was a devoted member of Riverside United Methodist Church for many years and dearly loved babies, children, and especially her family who affectionately called her "MiMi."

Dorothy is survived by her children, Charles F. Dickinson, Jr. (Sandy) and Regina D. Crawford (Ed); grandchildren, Kim Y. Costakis (Terry), Stacie D. Simmons (Jason), Carter S. Dickinson (Sallie), and Wil' Youngblood (Jennifer); as well as six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and sisters, Mable Weatherly and Elsie Dickinson.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Entombment will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or to .

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

