Dorothy June Heob Fritzsche of New Bern departed this life on April 23, 2019. Born in Illinois on October 27, 1926 to Alice and Elroy Heob. Dorothy went to Lindenwood College, Washington University and finished her double majors in Biology and Chemistry at University of Illinois. There she met her future husband, Eldred Fritzsche. Shortly after marriage, they moved to New York so Eldred could begin his engineering career and then they returned to the St. Louis area to raise their four children. After raising the children, they fell in love with New Bern, moving in 1988 to restore their 200-year-old home.

They immediately became part of the First Presbyterian Church of New Bern. Dorothy served as an Elder, a member of the Care Commission, a House Church leader and President of the Presbyterian Women. In 1998, she was presented an Honorary Life Membership Award from the Presbyterian Women and in 2018 Outstanding Senior from the Presbyterian Church for her lifetime of service.

Her activities outside the church include serving as a docent for Tryon Palace, a founding member of the Questers Antique group, a member of the Trent Woods Garden Club, New Bern Historical Society, New Bern Preservation Society, English Speaking Union, Mayflower Society, and Embroiderers' Guild of America.

Dorothy graced the world with her caring spirit, her compassion and quest for knowledge. She loved her God, her family and travel and now has made the ultimate trip to be with her Lord and Savior, joining her husband and daughter, Susan. Her children, Brian, Leslie and Tracy, granddaughter Amalia and countless friends will mourn their loss but celebrate in the joy she brought to life.

Memorial services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of New Bern on May 10th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of New Bern Foundation (P.O. Box 1069, New Bern, NC 28563) to help preserve the church she loved.



