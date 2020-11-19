Dorothy Lee George, 82, of the Craven Corner Community of Havelock, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing hours are Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is noon, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Alice George Cemetery, Hodge Road, Havelock.

She is survived by her brother, Cristley George, Havelock; three sisters, Florence Frazier, Beulah Harkley and Lottie Prichard.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





