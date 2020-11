Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Lee George, 82, of the Craven Corner Community of Havelock, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing hours are Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is noon, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Alice George Cemetery, Hodge Road, Havelock.

She is survived by her brother, Cristley George, Havelock; three sisters, Florence Frazier, Beulah Harkley and Lottie Prichard.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





