1/
Dorothy Lucille (Brock) Kornegay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lucille Brock Kornegay, 79, of Raleigh, formerly of New Bern, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Rex Health Care Center.
There will not be a public viewing.
Her service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.
The service is 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at St. John AME Zion Church Cemetery, 4975 N.C. Hwy. 55 W., Cove City, followed by the interment.
She is survived by two sons, Pernell Kornegay of Philadelphia, Pa. and Maurice Kornegay, Raleigh; daughter, Stephanie Bell, Raleigh sister, Sarah Johnson, Arizona; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Face mask required. Chairs are limited, bring a chair, umbrella and water.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved