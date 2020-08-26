Dorothy Lucille Brock Kornegay, 79, of Raleigh, formerly of New Bern, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Rex Health Care Center.

There will not be a public viewing.

Her service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.

The service is 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at St. John AME Zion Church Cemetery, 4975 N.C. Hwy. 55 W., Cove City, followed by the interment.

She is survived by two sons, Pernell Kornegay of Philadelphia, Pa. and Maurice Kornegay, Raleigh; daughter, Stephanie Bell, Raleigh sister, Sarah Johnson, Arizona; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Face mask required. Chairs are limited, bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





