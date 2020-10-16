Dorothy Marie O'Connell Bendick passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 104.
Dorothy was born on May 8, 1916 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She was the oldest of five children and the last of those five to leave us. In 1940 she married the husky and handsome Sam Bendick. Within the next few years their family had grown to four.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband but is survived by, daughter, Dorothy Pfarrer of Whippany, NJ and, daughter, Sandra Schulties of New Bern, NC and Joseph, her husband. She has three grandchildren: Jeffrey Schulties of Cary, NC, Kimberly Pfarrer DiJoseph of Morris Plains, NJ and Brian Pfarrer of Rockaway, NJ. She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren.
Dorothy's residences were always filled with family and valued friends. Also, those phone calls made to her in the latter part of her life meant so very much. Sincerity on expressing gratitude and appreciation is where she excelled. She had a way with words, her own way, for expressing tenderness and love. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassionate spirit.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Croatan Village assisted-living facility in New Bern, NC for the loving care they continuously offered. She loved her apartment at Croatan and the many new friends she made while living there. Also, Craven County Hospice offered the utmost in compassion and knowledge sharing during the transition.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
