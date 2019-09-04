NEW BERN - Dorothy (Dot) Marie Washington Moye was born on September 22, 1935 to Elias and Ophelia Dees Washington in Greenville, North Carolina. She was educated in the Pitt County and Craven County School systems, having attended Roberson School in Winterville, NC, and West Street High School in New Bern, North Carolina.

Dorothy departed this life peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Pruitt Healthcare in New Bern, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie L. Moye; a daughter, Carolyn Yvonne Andrade; three siblings: a brother, Willie Gray Washington; 2 loving sisters, Pearlie Washington Fields, and Nellie Gray Washington.

She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Bobby Glendale Moye of New Haven, Connecticut, Audrey Moye Mewborn (Ivory) of Ayden, North Carolina, Johnnie "Ray" Moye of the home, Major (Ret.) Gwendolyn Moye of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Anthony Charles "Tony" Moye (Reece) of New Bern, North Carolina, and Cynthia Renee Moye (Pepe) of the home; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Word Fellowship Ministries, located at 1910 MLK Boulevard, New Bern, North Carolina 28560. The family will receive friends immediately after the Celebration at 1805 Carver Street, New Bern, North Carolina 28560.

The family is requesting no flowers be sent, but rather donations be made to the United Services Organization (USO).



