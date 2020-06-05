NEW BERN - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Miller Morrison, 87, formerly of Forest City, NC passed away peacefully at the Courtyards of Berne Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Berlyn Monroe Miller and Gorgie Bolick Miller. She was married to the late Blane S. Morrison, who preceded her in death in 1992. Sadly, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Ray Miller. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Marlene (Roy) Burris, of New Bern and Rita (Bill) Huffman, of Hickory; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dot graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a BA in Elementary Education. She loved teaching and taught for 30 years at Spindale Elementary School until her retirement in 1989. After losing her husband, Dot moved to New Bern. In New Bern, her love of children, and teaching, worked well at Ben E. Quinn Elementary every year at their Book Fair. It was said, Dot could figure out prices faster than anyone using an adding machine! Dot's other love was playing Bridge, and she was a member of several Bridge Clubs. Dot was also a member of Colony Baptist Church and attended Garber UMC every Sunday along with Bible Study on Monday mornings. Neither material wealth nor modern conveniences ever tempted Dot. She gave her time, money and talents to her Lord.
Graveside services for Dot will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Forest City. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Dot's name, may be made to Garber UMC 4201 Country Club Rd. New Bern, NC 28562, www.connect2garber.com or Adaville Baptist Church 805 Oakland Rd. Spindale, NC 28160, www.adaville.org.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Morrison Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.