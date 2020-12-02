Dorothy Nell Mayo Lee born to Jesse and Agnes Mayo on April 14, 1941, in Hobucken, NC, passed away on November 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home alongside her family.

She was a lifelong resident of Goose Creek Island, Hobucken, NC. She married Nelson Ireland Lee Sr. on October 3, 1959; they were married for 61 years. She was the manager and accountant for N.I. Lee Inc. She attended school in Hobucken and graduated from Pamlico Co. High in 1959, obtained her nursing certificate from Pamlico Community College, and attended Hobucken United Methodist Church for many years.

She was a dedicated wife and mother to five children.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alisa Debra Lee in 1990; grandson, Christopher Nelson Lee in 2018 and her son, Nelson Lee Jr. in August 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Nelson Lee Sr.; children, Gregory Lee of Arapahoe, Kristia Lee Anderson of Grantsboro and Andrea Lee Withrow of New Bern; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at Barnett Cemetery in Hobucken.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.



