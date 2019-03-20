Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Watson (Hargett) Thomason. View Sign



Graveside service will be 2:00pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions made be made to Live Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Thomason Family at



Dorothy (Dot) Thomason, 90, passed away Friday March 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Judy Worley. She was born March 21, 1928 to the late John C. and Nellie (Humphrey) Watson of Cove City, North Carolina. She was proceeded in death by her husband David G. Thomason, Harold, Clyde and Raymond Watson (brothers), Bobby Gene, and William Earl Hargett Jr. (sons). Dorothy retired as assistant post master of New Bern and graduate of New Bern High School, class of 1945. Dorothy was the organist/pianist at several local church congregations and was a charter member of Pleasant Acres FWB Church. She is survived by her children: Gwen Moore, Richard Kimbell (Linda) Hargett, Judy Hargett Worley, John Albert (Linda) Hargett, Deborah (Jim) Mayfield, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one sister Jewell Lynelle Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband David G. Thomason; three brothers: Clyde, Harold, and Raymond Watson; and two sons Bobby Gene Hargett and William Earl Hargett Jr.

