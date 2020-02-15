Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Ossman. View Sign Service Information Ivie Funeral Home 67 North NC Hwy. 69 Hayesville , NC 28904 (828)-389-8113 Send Flowers Obituary

Doug Ossman, 89, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Nyack, New York and worked as a civil engineer for the New York Department of Transportation for more than 33 years. He had retired to New Bern, North Carolina, where he had served as a Stephen Minister before moving to Hayesville.

Doug was a member of the Knights of Columbus of the 4 th Degree. He was also a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hayesville. Doug had a big heart, and loved his family and the Lord. He also enjoyed woodcarving, especially birds.

He was the son of the late Edwin Kenneth and Edna Mae Scandell Ossman.

Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Jan Ossman; three daughters, Nancy Blackford and husband, Bill, Gail Messina and husband, Carmen, and Carol Keeping; two sons, Jon Ossman and wife, Sailene, and Dr. Paul Ossman and wife, Paige, and their three children, Kate, Ellie, and Sam Ossman.

A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Alex Ayala and Rev. Mr. Carl Hubbell officiating.

A luncheon will follow in the Sister Terry Fellowship Hall.

The inurnment will be at a later date at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Doug Ossman to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 75 Medical Park Lane, Suite C, Murphy, NC 28906 or the Knights of Columbus, c/o Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 546, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of arrangements.

