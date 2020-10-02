Douglas Barrow

Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas McArthur Barrow, 78, of Daphne, Alabama, died Sept. 19, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Bethel Cemetery, Daphne, Alabama.

Survivors include wife, Frances Barrow; sons, Jason Barrow, both of the home, Robert Barrow of Oriental; stepdaughter, Tracey, of New York City; sister, Geraldine Squires of Fayetteville, and brothers, Ross Barrow of Oriental, George Barrow of Bayboro.

Arrangements by Small Mortuary, Daphne, Alabama.



