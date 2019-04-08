NEW BERN - Douglas Callis Earl Loftin, 77, of 1805 Washington St., a native of Kinston, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Viewing hours begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary and the ritualistic services will be conducted at 6 p.m. by The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. The funeral will be Thursday at noon at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in New Bern. Interment will follow at the St. Mark AMEZ Church Cemetery, Jasper Community. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019