NEW BERN - Douglas "Doug" Warren Paul, son of Louise P. Paul and Floyd N. Paul, Sr. was born February 2, 1960 in New Bern, NC and died March 1, 2019.
Survivors including his mother are his son, Douglas W. Paul, Jr; granddaughter, Natalee Ann Paul; brothers, Floyd "Nick" Paul, Michael Paul and Greg Paul and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Paul family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019