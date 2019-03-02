Douglas Warren "Doug" Paul

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Warren "Doug" Paul.

NEW BERN - Douglas "Doug" Warren Paul, son of Louise P. Paul and Floyd N. Paul, Sr. was born February 2, 1960 in New Bern, NC and died March 1, 2019.
Survivors including his mother are his son, Douglas W. Paul, Jr; granddaughter, Natalee Ann Paul; brothers, Floyd "Nick" Paul, Michael Paul and Greg Paul and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Paul family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Bern, NC   (252) 637-3181
funeral home direction icon