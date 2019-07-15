Duane Stanley Orice Blades, 72, of Cove City, died on July 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Blades of Cove City.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cove City F.W.B. Church.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Cove City F.W.B. Church. The United States Marine Corps will provide military honors following the service at Cove City Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from July 15 to July 16, 2019