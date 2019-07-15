Duane Stanley Orice Blades

Obituary
Send Flowers

Duane Stanley Orice Blades, 72, of Cove City, died on July 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Blades of Cove City.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cove City F.W.B. Church.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Cove City F.W.B. Church. The United States Marine Corps will provide military honors following the service at Cove City Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.