NEW BERN - Mr. Duke McKellar Barron, 74, passed from this life Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born February 6, 1946 in Lewisburg, TN, to Flones McKellar Barron and Bennie Louise Mangrum Barron. Duke worked as a contract telecommunications cable splicer and continued his craft until retirement, after which he opened a business at home powder coating. Sadly, Duke was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Duke McKellar Barron, Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey Dunn Barron, of New Bern; his daughters, Patricia Barron and Meredith Faulkner Moore; and his son, Wayne Barron, as well as grandchildren, Christa, Michael, Carr, Ashley, Amber and Austin, and his great grandchildren, Mina, October, Iris and Aubrey. He is also survived by his Tennessee cousins, W.C. Barron, Dawn Barron, Ida Barron Tindell and Amy Barron and their families.
The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home and other times at the family home. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Kenny Vinston officiating . Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. The family requests masks be worn.
