Dustin Spruill Harrison, loving son, husband, and father, 26, of Reelsboro passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at home.

He is a member of Bayboro United Methodist Church. His passion from an early age was hunting and being on the water. He worked as a commercial fisherman.

Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cecil & Elva Hill.

He is survived by his parents, Steven & Audrey Harrison; wife, Lora Ashley Harrison; daughter, Callie Ann Harrison; paternal grandparents, Gary Spruill & Mary Ann Harrison; aunts and uncles, Dwight & Janet Hill, Johnny & Theresa Hill, Gray & Phyllis Hardison, Jeff & Penny Williams and Gary Wayne Harrison; and numerous cousins and friends.

His funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 25th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Farmer officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Oriental Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico Rescue, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.





