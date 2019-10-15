VANCEBORO - Dwayne Ellis, 49, of Vanceboro, passed away following a seizure on Saturday, October 12th, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 PM at Riverside Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.
Dwayne enjoyed a lifelong love of fishing and hunting. Before retiring for health reasons, he was employed as an automobile painter which he enjoyed and took great pride in.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Carmen King of Corpus Christi, Texas and her family; his brother, Calvin Ellis of Grimesland and his children, Brittany Collen, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, and Amber and Braxton Ellis of Grimesland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the National Epilepsy Foundation, the Vanceboro Rescue Squad or the .
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019