E. Garland Cahoon, 92, of Arapahoe passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

He is a member of Bethany Christian Church where he served as a deacon, elder and trustee. Mr. Cahoon was a member of the Rainbow Masonic Lodge #479 in Arapahoe as well as a Shriner, was a charter member of Arapahoe Fire Dept., past president of Pamlico Co. Farm Bureau and was a soil & water conservation supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Broughton Cahoon; and brother, John Wesley Cahoon.

He is survived by his son, Doug (Janci) Cahoon; daughter, Cynthia (Kos) Jackson; sister, Pat (Ronnie) Avery; four grandchildren, Steven (Gabrielle) Cahoon, Cathy Cahoon, Amber (Obie) Dancy and Kos Jackson III; and two great-grandchildren, Naomi Cahoon and Tesla Dancy.

His memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29th at Bethany Christian Church with the Rev. Torrie Osgood and Rev. Merritt Watson officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 156, Arapahoe, NC 28510.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.

