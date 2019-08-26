Earl B. Harris, 78, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Harris of the home; daughter; Elizabeth Jane Harris of Bidwell, Ohio, son; Alan E. Harris and wife Debbie, of Thomasville, NC. a sister; Virginia of New York; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death were his parents, Earl Harris Sr., and Mural Harris, and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carteret Health Care Foundation at the Carteret Health.org
Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net .
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock.
