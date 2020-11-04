Earlene Mitchell, 80, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1st, surrounded by her loving family. Earlene was born June 13, 1940 in Lenoir County to the late Felix and Vera White.
A woman of great faith, Earlene loved the Lord and served faithfully in her church for as long as her health allowed. She owned and operated Mitchell's Ceramic Shop for many years. She loved all of her family but her grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in her heart and life. Working in her flower beds brought her joy and a sense of peace as she worked hard to maintain a beautiful yard. Even as her health declined, she made and sent many cards of encouragement to her church family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Moran (Bill) of New Bern; two sons, Stephen Mitchell (Jacqueline) and Leonard Mitchell (Selena), all of New Bern; sister, Sally Smith of Deep Run; sister-in-law, Jean Burroughs of New Bern; grandchildren, Christina Wethington (Terry), Jason Weldon, Sam Mitchell (Jennifer), and Nicholas Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Alex Wethington, J.J. Weldon, Jeremiah Reher and Lucas Mitchell; as well as her fur babies, Peanut, C.J., and Smokey. She is also survived by special friends, Harvey and Janet Parrish.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmus "Buddy" Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6th at Cotten Funeral Home followed by a memorial service beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Rex Bennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Highland Park Christian Church, 905 Carolina Avenue, Trent Woods, NC 28562.
