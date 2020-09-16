1/
Ebbie Wilder Franks
Ebbie Wilder Franks, 95, of Trenton died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at her residence.
Walk through viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Free Chapel FWB Church Grounds, 3298 Hwy. 58 N, Pollocksville. The interment will follow at Free Will Chapel Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her four daughters, Edna Franks, Trenton, Phala Franks, Ashville, Shirley Franks and Valerie Ward, both of Trenton; sons, John Franks, Charlotte, Donnie Franks, New Bern, Ronnie Franks, Charlotte and Warren Franks, Pollocksville; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water. COVID distancing will be followed.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
