Edith Evonne Carver, 71, of New Bern, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Temple Church. Visitation to follow. Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.





