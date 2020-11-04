NEW BERN - Edith Evonne Crafton Carver, 71, of New Bern went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 29, 1949, in Williamson County, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Blythe and Katherine Elise Stevens Crafton; and brother James Herbert Crafton. Evonne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who gave of her heart and time and is survived by her husband of 54 years Robert Lee "Bobby" Carver; her dear children Karen Carver Bennion, and husband Vic Warner, of Zebulon; Christopher Lee Carver, and wife Kristin, of Cary; and Kellie Carver Anderson, and husband Rick, of New Bern. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Calvin, Rilie, Jude, Carson, Henley, and Sterling; along with her two sisters, Betty Andrews, of Smyrna, TN, and Benita Kyle, and husband Stephen, of Germantown, TN.
Evonne was an avid reader who loved American and local history. Her pursuit and passion for the Holy Bible gave her the Spirit of God, knowledge, understanding, and wisdom. Her insight allowed her to share and lead numerous Bible studies where she connected with life long friends. Evonne and Bobby raised their family in Jacksonville. Upon retiring from Onslow County Finance Department, after twenty years of service, they relocated to New Bern.
A celebration of Evonne's life will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Temple Church with Reverend Jim Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the church. Flowers are welcome, but donations are encouraged and may be made to Craven County Hospice, PO Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561 or www.cravencountyhospice.com.
A private burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Carver Family.