Edith Jones Midgette, 88, died away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Walk thru viewing hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1112 Chelsea Rd., followed by the interment.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

