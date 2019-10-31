Edna "Libby" Earl Mister of Aurora passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 9, 1946.
She is survived by her husband, Rusty Mister; her son, Paul Jones Jr. and his wife, Michelle Jones and her grandchildren, Kirk and wife Crystal, Kayla and husband Hunter Alligood, and Cassie; one great grandson, Alex; two great-granddaughters, Anna and Jade; two sisters, Shirley Gaskins of New Bern and Brenda Duncan of Aurora; one brother, Donald Hopkins of Cove City; and their spouses, Gary Gaskins, Freddie Duncan and Pat Hopkins. Also, she is survived by her aunt, Bonnie Peele of Chocowinity; uncle, Kenneth Smithwick of Arizona and his wife, Jan; nieces and nephews, Dustin Gaskins, Elizabeth Bradley and husband Justin, Kristen Boos and husband Bubby, Darrick and wife Valerie, Bradley Hopkins and wife Lynn, Steven Sykes and wife Tonya; and her great nieces and nephews.
She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019