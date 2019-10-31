Edna Earl Mister

Guest Book
  • "Donald, my thoughts are with all of you. I cherish those..."
    - Drucilla Johnson
  • "So sorry to hear about Libby's passing. I knew her for only..."
    - valerie ellis
  • "Gonna miss her. She and I had reconnected after my long..."
    - Jim Rowe
  • "So sorry to hear of Libby's passing. My thoughts and..."
    - Peggy Cayton
  • "Prayers for the family, truly glad to have reconnected with..."
    - Richard T Chance
Service Information
Paul Funeral Home - Washington - Washington
900 John Small Ave.
Washington, NC
27889
(252)-946-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Funeral Home - Washington - Washington
900 John Small Ave.
Washington, NC 27889
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edna "Libby" Earl Mister of Aurora passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 9, 1946.
She is survived by her husband, Rusty Mister; her son, Paul Jones Jr. and his wife, Michelle Jones and her grandchildren, Kirk and wife Crystal, Kayla and husband Hunter Alligood, and Cassie; one great grandson, Alex; two great-granddaughters, Anna and Jade; two sisters, Shirley Gaskins of New Bern and Brenda Duncan of Aurora; one brother, Donald Hopkins of Cove City; and their spouses, Gary Gaskins, Freddie Duncan and Pat Hopkins. Also, she is survived by her aunt, Bonnie Peele of Chocowinity; uncle, Kenneth Smithwick of Arizona and his wife, Jan; nieces and nephews, Dustin Gaskins, Elizabeth Bradley and husband Justin, Kristen Boos and husband Bubby, Darrick and wife Valerie, Bradley Hopkins and wife Lynn, Steven Sykes and wife Tonya; and her great nieces and nephews.
She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.