MAYSVILLE - Edna Godwin Maides, born October 23, 1919, to Ed and Nettie Godwin of Maysville, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 16, 2020. Mrs. Edna, as most of the community of Maysville knew her, made the 100-year old mark on October 23, 2019. Edna was married to Frank Maides. She spent her whole life living in the Maysville area working the family farm. She lost her husband, Frank in December 1969. She did not have a driver's license or have any knowledge about how to run a business. She had to assume responsibility quickly and in tough times. Within a year, she was running the family farm, driving a car and becoming a very independent woman. If you were to ask the neighbors in the area to describe Edna, it would always come back to one thing. She was a hard worker. She didn't give up and that is how she set up the remaining fifty years of her life. She was a very kind woman and it showed many times when she assumed a caretakers role for different family members and others in the community. She had a very caring spirit and she really cared about others. She will be remembered by her sense of humor and her ability to never meet a stranger. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, one brother and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, Joe Maides (Connie), Gary Maides both of Maysville, NC and James Maides (Coreen) of Jacksonville, NC; two daughters, Mary Lynne Gray of Maysville and Judy Burkett (Gene) of Kinston; three granddaughters, Jennifer Vanhorn of Minnesota, Michelle Maides of Maysville, NC and Amy Sampson of England; nine grandsons, Joe Maides Jr. of Jacksonville, NC, Michael Maides, Matthew Maides, Kevin Dail all of Maysville, NC, Brian Burkett, Adam Burkett from Kinston, NC, Brandon Maides of Cove City, NC, Frank Gray of Nashville, NC and Edgar Gray of Roanoke Rapids, NC; ten great-grandchildren, Hannah and Kimberly Van Horn, Delilah Maides, Harley Futral, Emma, Olivia and Maverick Sampson, Noah, Sarah and Claire Burkett. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Maysville United Methodist Church, Maysville, NC. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the church. Graveside Committal Service and Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Edna's memory to the Maysville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 598 Maysville, NC 28555. Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



