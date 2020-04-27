Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Ruth Watjen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Ruth Watjen, age 91, took her last breath on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020, at The Pearl Assisted Living Facility in Dallas, GA. She was surrounded by her loving family, who extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff members at Heartland Hospice and the Pearl for helping ease her transition.

Edna was born on February 13, 1929, in New York City, NY, to the late Edmond Ros and Margaret Stark. Edna married her husband Ed when she was 20 years old, and they remained loving companions for 55 years before his passing in 2004. Edna was a devoted wife, adoring mother, cherished grandmother and great grandmother who loved baking, painting, playing golf and bridge, and getting together to celebrate holidays. She was also a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of New Bern, NC. Everyone who knew Miss Edna, however briefly, was touched by her kind heart and gracious demeanor. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends, who consider it a great blessing to have had her in their lives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Watjen, her sister-in-law Dorothy Watjen, and her parents.

Survivors include her son Thomas Watjen and his wife Nanette of Key Largo, FL; son Andrew Watjen and his wife Connie of Acworth, GA; grandchildren Catherine Watjen Aldahir, Anne Harden Watjen, and Sarah Watjen; great grandchildren Audrey Watjen and Bella Watjen, and her beloved niece Ellen Brambrut and nephew Jonathan Gottlieb.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in honor of Edna to the .

In keeping with Edna's wishes, her body was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in New Bern, NC.

Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and her family welcomes you to share memories of Miss Edna on its website,



Edna Ruth Watjen, age 91, took her last breath on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020, at The Pearl Assisted Living Facility in Dallas, GA. She was surrounded by her loving family, who extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff members at Heartland Hospice and the Pearl for helping ease her transition.Edna was born on February 13, 1929, in New York City, NY, to the late Edmond Ros and Margaret Stark. Edna married her husband Ed when she was 20 years old, and they remained loving companions for 55 years before his passing in 2004. Edna was a devoted wife, adoring mother, cherished grandmother and great grandmother who loved baking, painting, playing golf and bridge, and getting together to celebrate holidays. She was also a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of New Bern, NC. Everyone who knew Miss Edna, however briefly, was touched by her kind heart and gracious demeanor. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends, who consider it a great blessing to have had her in their lives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Watjen, her sister-in-law Dorothy Watjen, and her parents.Survivors include her son Thomas Watjen and his wife Nanette of Key Largo, FL; son Andrew Watjen and his wife Connie of Acworth, GA; grandchildren Catherine Watjen Aldahir, Anne Harden Watjen, and Sarah Watjen; great grandchildren Audrey Watjen and Bella Watjen, and her beloved niece Ellen Brambrut and nephew Jonathan Gottlieb.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in honor of Edna to the .In keeping with Edna's wishes, her body was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date in New Bern, NC.Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and her family welcomes you to share memories of Miss Edna on its website, www.samclarkfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.