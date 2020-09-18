Edna Salter

Edna Ruth Salter, age 74, of New Bern, joined her heavenly family on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Edna was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Edna Mae Dale; and her sister, Sina Lou Dale Land. Edna is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Salter; her brother, Stevie Dale and her sister, Jackie Keel (Carol Dalpree); together with her children, George Soltow Jr., Michael Soltow, Deborah Evans-Salter, Diana Salter Murray (George) and Darlene Salter Dunn (Jimmy), and Edna's VBBITWWW (Iris J. Bundy).

Edna is survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, together with several nieces and nephews.

Edna and Bill owned and operated B&E Services (Insurance & Accounting) before retiring in 2000. Edna especially enjoyed her years as a Waitress at the Palace Motel and the Henderson House.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements provided by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations of Maysville, N.C.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store