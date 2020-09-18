1/1
Edna Salter
Edna Ruth Salter, age 74, of New Bern, joined her heavenly family on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Edna was predeceased by her parents, Steve and Edna Mae Dale; and her sister, Sina Lou Dale Land. Edna is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Salter; her brother, Stevie Dale and her sister, Jackie Keel (Carol Dalpree); together with her children, George Soltow Jr., Michael Soltow, Deborah Evans-Salter, Diana Salter Murray (George) and Darlene Salter Dunn (Jimmy), and Edna's VBBITWWW (Iris J. Bundy).
Edna is survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, together with several nieces and nephews.
Edna and Bill owned and operated B&E Services (Insurance & Accounting) before retiring in 2000. Edna especially enjoyed her years as a Waitress at the Palace Motel and the Henderson House.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations of Maysville, N.C.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
