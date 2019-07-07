Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Virginia (Ginger) Daniels Baker. View Sign Service Information Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919)-571-3300 Send Flowers Obituary

RALEIGH - Edna Virginia (Ginger) Daniels Baker, 87, of Raleigh NC, passed away with her daughters by her side at Hospice's Transitions Lifecare on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born September 17, 1931 in New Bern, NC to the late Ralph Livingston and Edna Virginia (Parker) Daniels. She graduated from Duke University's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She later returned to Duke and received her BS degree in Nursing. She also attended NC State University where she earned her NC teacher education certificate. After graduation, she worked as a civilian at the US Naval base in Cherry Point, NC where she helped deliver numerous newborns; especially 9 months after the troops returned home from deployment. She continued to assist with the delivery of newborns at Parkview and Lutheran Hospitals in Ft Wayne, IN. Upon returning to her home town of New Bern, NC, she worked as a social worker with Craven County public schools. When we relocated to Raleigh NC in 1971, she started her encore career with Wake County public schools until she retired in 1993. She taught health sciences at Apex High School and later at Millbrook High School. While teaching at Millbrook, she and her students participated in numerous HOSA conferences which promoted their future health services careers. She was proud of her students who followed their passions into various health care fields. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Hinnant (Bob) and Lauren Baker both of Raleigh, NC; her sissy, Kay Helsabeck (Ralph) of Raleigh, NC' and many adopted children; Betsy, Julie, Maria and her tuxedo cats, Boots, Mittens and Moxie. A special thank you to Perpetual Home Care for sharing Eunice with us for the past year and a half. She was a member of North Raleigh United Methodist Church where an intimate memorial service with family and friends will be scheduled. The service details will be posted on her memorial page at cremationsocietync.com where you can also share your condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ginger's honor to hosa.org helpinghorse.org or pugrescuenc.org would be appreciated. Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas. Published in Sun Journal on July 7, 2019

