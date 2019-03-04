Edrene Locklear, age 64, of Vanceboro, North Carolina passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She is survived by husband Ronald Locklear, daughter Bridget D. Locklear, Grandson Ronnie Milton Guthrie, Two sisters Carolyn Smither (Harlan), Priscilla F. Jenkins, Two nephews Keith and Wayne Smither, Niece Sherlyn Smither.
Family will receive friends Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday 11am March 7, 2019 at Covenant of God of Vanceboro; with burial to follow at the Locklear Family Cemetery. To be officiated by Rev. Robert Josey
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Locklear family.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019