Edward Calvin Forbes Sr., 95, of the James City Community, New Bern died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice, Newport.

A walk thru viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

The service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 on the grounds of UPHC, 801 U.S. 70 East. The interment will follow at the Meadows Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Chelsie Christine Forbes of the home.

Due to the Coronavirus, all services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging on your Facebook account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.






