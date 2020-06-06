Edward Charles King
Jan. 22, 1977 ~ Jun. 3, 2020
Edward Charles King; friend, brother, son, uncle, and Chef, left too soon, but not before bringing joy to everyone who knew him. An avid golfer, he played on the golf team at Johnston & Wales University while studying Culinary Arts, where he graduated in 1998. He completed his internship at Kiawah Island & Resorts in South Carolina. While at Kiawah, he worked in the banquet kitchen, preparing meals for professional tennis tournaments, World Cup of Golf, and various celebrity charity events. Most notably, he had the honor of preparing meals for President Bill Clinton and his Secret Service team. Upon completion of his culinary studies, Ed worked in various restaurants and private clubs throughout the state of North Carolina. His most memorable position was that of Executive Chef for 11 years at the Dunes Club in Atlantic Beach, NC. Most recently, he helped open and serve as Chef at Cypress Hall, in historic downtown New Bern, NC.
Ed was loved and cherished by many friends, family, and strangers whenever they met him. He will be remembered as a docile, peace and fun-loving individual that treated everyone he encountered with respect and love. He is survived by his parents, Robert "R.C. and Helen Romanus King; his brother Rob; niece, Sophia King; his girlfriend, Kim Hall; and numerous extended family members on both sides.
A memorial Mass for Ed will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to ASPCA, or the American Heart Association.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the King Family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
