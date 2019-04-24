Edward Earl Fillingame, age 78, of 1115 S. Bright Leaf Boulevard, died April 16th at Barbour Court Nursing and Rehab Center in Smithfield.
He was born Feb. 9, 1941 in Craven County to the late Robert and Eula Fillingame.
Survivors include one son, David Earl Fillingame and one daughter-in-law, Edna, both of Smithfield; one brother, Rodney Fillingame of New Bern and sister-in-law Barbara of New Bern.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty.
Services by Sanders Funeral Home of Smithfield, NC. www.rlsandersfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019