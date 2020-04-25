Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITAKERS – Edward "Jackie" Jackson Rice, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Craven County, NC on August 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Gray Jackson Rice and Edna Brinson Rice.

Jackie, or "Jeeper Jack" as he was also affectionately known amongst the Jeepers community, retired as a mechanic with the North Carolina Parks Service. Throughout his career as a mechanic, he had also worked for numerous other automotive and government businesses such North Carolina DOT, Advance Auto Parts, and Auto-zone. "Jeeper Jack" had a strong love for all things related to jeeps, having owned multiple models throughout his life and belonging to various clubs throughout North Carolina such as the Crystal Coast Jeep Club, Coastal Plains Jeep Club, and Banana Slap Jeep Club. Through this freedom to go anywhere for enjoyment, "Jeeper Jack" made many wonderful friends throughout the years, creating many lasting memories. Jackie also enjoyed shag dancing, a pastime which also led him to his wife, Beverly. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend to many, Jackie will never be forgotten.

Jackie leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Beverly Hodgson Rice of Whitakers; and children, Kevin Rice and wife, Brooke, of Sanford, Erin Albright of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Richard "Rick" Dupont and wife, Jennifer, of Whitakers. He is also survived by grandchildren, Zachary Rice, Ashley Albright, Ashlynde Dupont, and Analeigh Dupont; and sister, Linda Holmes.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at a later date.

