Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Eddie" Kaplan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward "Eddie" Kaplan (37) passed away on September 7 at his home in New Bern. Born in Illinois, raised in New Jersey, lived in California, Eddie made New Bern his home in 2009 remaining a life-long Cubs fan. The beloved son of Lynne and Marc Kaplan, of Oriental NC, devoted brother to Zachary Kaplan and Elissa Vaage, both of New Jersey, adoring uncle to Vanessa, Justin and Mazzy, and loving grandson of Blossom Seigel, Chicago. Eddie was a devoted friend to many. He had many passions, most recently pursuing excellence in wheel-thrown pottery, passing along acquired skills to his students at the Arts & Wellness Center. His latest works were most often auctioned to raise funds for his favorite charities, with a goal of "20 by 2020". He struggled valiantly in a battle with substance abuse, engaging with NA, earning certifications as a Recovery Coach and Peer Support Specialist helping countless others in their quest to overcome this scourge. While he suffered from heart disease everyone knew him to have an enormously good heart. He will always be remembered for his phrase, adopted by NewBernLive as its program closing, "Love Dogs, Care for People". A memorial service, celebrating Eddie's too brief but remarkable life will be held at 2PM on Sunday, September 15 at Temple B'nai Sholem, 505 Middle Street in New Bern NC . In lieu of flowers contributions welcome to Religious Community Services (RCS), Reviving Lives Ministries (RLM), Realize U252, or Colonial Capital Humane Society, all of New Bern. Edward "Eddie" Kaplan (37) passed away on September 7 at his home in New Bern. Born in Illinois, raised in New Jersey, lived in California, Eddie made New Bern his home in 2009 remaining a life-long Cubs fan. The beloved son of Lynne and Marc Kaplan, of Oriental NC, devoted brother to Zachary Kaplan and Elissa Vaage, both of New Jersey, adoring uncle to Vanessa, Justin and Mazzy, and loving grandson of Blossom Seigel, Chicago. Eddie was a devoted friend to many. He had many passions, most recently pursuing excellence in wheel-thrown pottery, passing along acquired skills to his students at the Arts & Wellness Center. His latest works were most often auctioned to raise funds for his favorite charities, with a goal of "20 by 2020". He struggled valiantly in a battle with substance abuse, engaging with NA, earning certifications as a Recovery Coach and Peer Support Specialist helping countless others in their quest to overcome this scourge. While he suffered from heart disease everyone knew him to have an enormously good heart. He will always be remembered for his phrase, adopted by NewBernLive as its program closing, "Love Dogs, Care for People". A memorial service, celebrating Eddie's too brief but remarkable life will be held at 2PM on Sunday, September 15 at Temple B'nai Sholem, 505 Middle Street in New Bern NC . In lieu of flowers contributions welcome to Religious Community Services (RCS), Reviving Lives Ministries (RLM), Realize U252, or Colonial Capital Humane Society, all of New Bern. Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close